Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading former All-Defensive guard Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick to the Orlando Magic in exchange for center Mo Bamba, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.
The Magic drafted Bamba sixth overall in 2018, but he never secured a role in their future. Orlando’s crowded frontcourt — including Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, Wendell Carter Jr. and Bol Bol, among others — made it difficult for the Magic to fully commit to Bamba’s on-court development.
