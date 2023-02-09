Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 19: Mo Bamba #11 of the Orlando Magic jogs across the court in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading former All-Defensive guard Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick to the Orlando Magic in exchange for center Mo Bamba, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

The Magic drafted Bamba sixth overall in 2018, but he never secured a role in their future. Orlando’s crowded frontcourt — including Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, Wendell Carter Jr. and Bol Bol, among others — made it difficult for the Magic to fully commit to Bamba’s on-court development.

Check back soon for more details.