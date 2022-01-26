Lakers to sign Stanley Johnson to two-year deal

Shams Charania: Forward Stanley Johnson has agreed to a new two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Johnson’s final 10-day contract expires Wednesday, but his contagious defense, energy and play earn him a guaranteed rest of the year.

Can confirm the reports: Lakers are poised to sign Stanley Johnson to a one year deal with a team option for 2022-23. The former Mater Dei and Arizona star has found a foothold as a defensive wing for his hometown franchise on three different 10-day deals. – 12:59 PM

Per @Adrian Wojnarowski, Stanley Johnson’s deal is a team option for year two, which essentially makes this a guaranteed make-good opportunity. Works well for both sides. Cool to see a dude bust his ass and get another shot. AK – 12:55 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers intend to sign F Stanley Johnson to a two-year deal, including a team option for 2022-2023, sources tell ESPN. Deal expected to be signed on Thursday. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 26, 2022

Johnson’s next stop was with the Toronto Raptors, where he averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game on 38% shooting from the field from 2019 to 2021. He also played three games for Toronto’s G League Raptors 905. Though Johnson once scored a career-high 35 points for Toronto and was viewed as a defensive stopper, his tenure concluded with some tough love from Raptors president Masai Ujiri and other members of the front office. Johnson says he needed that career-altering honesty from Ujiri. -via The Undefeated / January 19, 2022

“That was a real honest conversation. That’s what I needed to hear,” Johnson said. “In the NBA, honesty is not always the first and foremost thing that people want to give you because it’s not the easiest thing to say to people that are professionals. I’ve been playing basketball all my life. I’m pretty damn good at basketball, so to tell me I’m bad at basketball, it’s a hard conversation to have with a professional athlete. -via The Undefeated / January 19, 2022