Lakers thought about signing Donte DiVincenzo using MLE

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t done a bad job in free agency so far this summer, but a couple of their signings have left something to be desired for some fans and observers.

Being over the salary cap, they only had the taxpayer mid-level exception and veteran’s minimum salary to offer any prospective free agents.

For the mid-level exception, L.A. signed Lonnie Walker IV, a young and athletic wing who was previously with the San Antonio Spurs. Walker is explosive in transition, but his 3-point shooting and defense are iffy.

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers also considered Donte DiVincenzo at the same price point.

Via Los Angeles Times:

“Guard Donte DiVincenzo, who has only a slightly better career three-point percentage than Walker, was considered but eventually bypassed because of injury concerns. He signed with the Golden State Warriors for $4.5 million.”

Other than youth and athleticism, one of the Lakers’ biggest needs is accurate and reliable 3-point shooting, and DiVincenzo is more proven in that department than Walker.

In 2021, he shot 37.9 percent from downtown in the regular season for the world champion Milwaukee Bucks.

However, he has been injury-prone, as he has played in just 201 contests in his four NBA seasons. This past season, he appeared in just 42 contests.

He only played in three postseason contests in 2021 due to an ankle injury, and he had to sit and watch as Milwaukee won it all.

