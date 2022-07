Lakers Summer League guard Mac McClung is joining Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have a promising roster in this year’s Summer League.

That roster is headlined by first-round draft pick Max Christie, a wing out of Michigan State University, Cole Swider, an undrafted free agent forward and center Jay Huff, who spent this past season with the South Bay Lakers.

A less-heralded member of the Lakers’ Summer League squad is guard Mac McClung, who also played for the G-League Lakers in 2022 and did very well.

Although he has shown a bit of potential, he will now be joining the Golden State Warriors’ entry in the Summer League instead.

McClung is a 6-foot-2 guard who played one game for the big league Lakers this past season. He suited up for the team’s final regular season game, which came against the Denver Nuggets.

In that contest, he posted six points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot in about 22 minutes of play.

List

Nets may not want Russell Westbrook in potential Kyrie Irving deal