Lakers stars Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley respond to alleged huddle snub: ‘Everything’s great’

A recent video has some Los Angeles Lakers fans a bit anxious about Russell Westbrook’s chemistry with his teammates as the NBA regular season approaches.

But don’t worry — Patrick Beverley says “everything’s great.”

The video, taken from the broadcast of the Lakers’ 118-113 preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, appears to show Westbrook ignoring Beverley’s motions to join a quick huddle. The exchange occurred after Westbrook fouled Jaden McDaniels who scored with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

Fans took to social media to criticize Westbrook for remaining on the free-throw line and missing the Lakers’ defensive huddle. Beverley told reporters he was not aware of the video.

Instead, he provided positive anecdotes about their relationship.

“I sit on the plane, he’s right next to me,” Beverley said. “We get on the road, we hang out together.”

Though Beverley already addressed concerns of a remaining feud with Westbrook after being traded to the Lakers this summer, this is more evidence that the two have moved past Beverley’s claims that Westbrook “damaged his career.”

Westbrook also addressed the social media reactions to the video, saying that he was actually attempting to talk to his coaches, but the video was cut.

“I’ve been doing that same ritual since I’ve been in the league” Westbrook told reporters during post-practice media availability Thursday. “I know I’m a genuine team player.”

Moreover, there’s evidence to support that there will be more huddle absences from Westbrook. He also appeared to skip the pregame huddle before the game in question.

While they insist it’s business as usual inside the Lakers locker room, Westbrook is going to come off the bench on Friday night for their final preseason game with the Sacramento Kings.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Lakers coach Darvin Ham is exploring Westbrook leading the second unit throughout the season, and will try that on Friday before potentially bringing that to the regular season.

The Lakers will open their season Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.