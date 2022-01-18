Lakers power rankings: How the players compare halfway through the season

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook delivered one of the best moments of the season thus far during Monday’s contest against the Utah Jazz.

With just about two minutes left in the second quarter, Westbrook had the ball at the top of the arc with Royce O’Neale guarding him. Westbrook drove to his left as LeBron James came with a quick slip screen.

O’Neale couldn’t maintain pace with Westbrook who drove right past him, and Bojan Bogdanovic tried to knock the ball out of Westbrook’s hand but failed. Westbrook simultaneously soared over Rudy Gobert for a massive poster.

Westbrook got a technical foul for talking trash to Gobert after the play, but he definitely provided one of the most energizing moments for the Lakers this season.

