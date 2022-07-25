Lakers sign Javante McCoy, Fabian White Jr. to Exhibit 10 contracts

This offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers had a number of interesting prospects play for them in the NBA Summer League.

One of them was Javante McCoy, a 6-foot-5 wing who played five years of college ball at Boston University.

Both he and Fabian White Jr., a 6-foot-8 forward, have been signed by the Lakers to Exhibit 10 contracts, which means they will get a shot at making the team during training camp.

McCoy showed flashes of being a contributor during summer league play, averaging 10.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.4 minutes per game through five contests. In a couple of games, he put together solid performances.

White, meanwhile, put up 2.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 10.1 minutes through three games at the Las Vegas Summer League. He played five seasons at the University of Houston.

List

Lakers HOFer Jerry West on J.J. Redick’s ‘plumbers and firemen’ quip