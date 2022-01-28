Lakers reached out to the Kings about a Talen Horton-Tucker package for Buddy Hield

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported on his Posted Up podcast (28:40 mark): “League sources have told me the Lakers have reached out to the Kings about a Talen Horton-Tucker package for Hield. Still trying to make that happen. Obviously the Kings are like, ‘No. We feel like there’s more lucrative deals out there.’ The Kings are going to be active. They’ve got a whole bunch of people calling them.”

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 4:42 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield 3-ball. Kings need 11 more of those to pull within 2. – 8:50 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Buddy Hield will start the 2nd half for the Kings. – 8:48 PM

The Pelicans could make a strong offer for some of the top names available in this year’s trade deadline. They hold the sixth-worst offense in the league and could use a scoring boost if they’re trying to make a push for the play-in tournament. For example, they could make an offer consisting of Josh Hart, draft picks, and salary filler for scoring guards such as CJ McCollum or Buddy Hield. An additional ball-dominant scoring threat could help them in late-game situations. -via HoopsHype / January 25, 2022

Everyone not named De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton can be had, for the right price. McNair isn’t holding a “going out of business sale.” It’s more of a “ski swap.” Core players like Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes are available according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The hope is that there are different combinations of players that somehow fit better with Fox and Haliburton. -via Kings Beat / January 20, 2022

One source said Sacramento is considering to package Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and two first-round picks for Simmons, Harris and Matisse Thybulle. However, the source said the Sixers aren’t interested in that package. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022