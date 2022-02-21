Lakers might have to trade LeBron James this summer

The Los Angeles Lakers might have to trade for LeBron James this summer. James has rather clearly been offended by Lakers’ management twice over the past two weeks. First when it elected not to make a deal before the Feb. 10 trade deadline after he had both publicly and privately prodded for something. More accurately, he expected it. And second when Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka stepped over the line when he announced James was on board with the status quo; a source told ESPN there was no prior sign-off from James.

Source: Brian Windhorst @ ESPN

A second takeaway: Nobody asked LeBron James whether he might return to the #Cavs when his contract with the #Lakers expires. The guy certainly appreciated being introduced as coming out of Akron, Ohio.

The LeBron-Bronny Package Deal shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 2:47 AM

On coming out on the losing end, Dejounte Murray said, “It sucked that we came up short, but at the end of the day, we played for a great cause.”

Team LeBron: @KentState Promise Scholars Program (@LJFamFoundation) – $450,000.

Team Durant: #CleFoodBank – $300,000 – 2:11 AM

Thunder are going to use one of their bazillion draft picks to take Bronny.

LeBron signs.

Thunder roll out SGA, Giddey, Dort, LeBron and Victor Wembanyama with Bronny and Banchero coming off the bench.

OKC winning the 2025 NBA title. – 1:58 AM

That’s the most memorable All-Star Game ever, right?

Steph 16 3s.

LeBron game winner.

Kobe trophy.

Steph getting booed.

NBA75 celebration.

I’m not sure there is one better than what we just saw. – 1:11 AM

LeBron James was in his element, playing with joy, and sank All-Star Game-winner

Stephen Curry hit a record 16 3-pointers in a 50-point night. LeBron James hit the game-winning shot in another All-Star win.

Not a bad night in Ohio for the two All-Stars from Akron.

“It’s right on the nose of how it should go,” Curry said.

apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 1:00 AM

LeBron over there thinking “you guys wasting your time” pic.twitter.com/YqOxJPc2Dq – 12:29 AM

LeBron meets MJ in high school.

LeBron surpasses MJ in nearly every category.

20 years later they meet again. pic.twitter.com/2OcDxdJfvO – 12:21 AM

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Team LeBron beats Team Durant in All-Star Game despite Stephen Curry’s shooting clinic ift.tt/HqBZNTc – 12:19 AM

Lakers' LeBron James on embracing Michael Jordan after the All-Star Game: "I did not want to lose the opportunity to shake the man's hand that inspired me throughout my childhood. … It's crazy that the game-winning shot tonight was a fadeaway, and it was inspired by MJ."

Stephen Curry received 11 of the 12 votes for MVP. LeBron James received the other one, a third fan vote.

It's wonderfully refreshing to see and hear how much meeting, even just being around the greats of the game means to the current stars. LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and others were moved by the experience.

LeBron was asked if he saw a player in the game now who would step in as the ambassador for the NBA after him. He didn't name one – but the answer is Giannis.

LeBron James said his game-winning fadeaway jumper was inspired by Michael Jordan. #NBAAllStar

The All-Star Game in Cleveland was supposed to belong to a kid from Akron. But how about two of them? Steph sets records, LeBron wins it with an ode to MJ on a magical night

Monty Williams talks Steph Curry MVP night, Lebron's final shot, cheering for Devin Booker and Chris Paul's injury. #Suns #NBAAllStar break.

Remember when LeBron was once accused of not having a clutch gene in an All-Star game? Will he now be considered clutch after tonight?

LeBron James just talked about how he spent this weekend his high school teammates. I wrote about them, and their coach, at St. Vincent-St. Mary

foxsports.com/stories/nba/le… – 11:16 PM

LeBron James said his game-winning fadeaway was inspired by Michael Jordan and he talked about what he's meant to his career.

An absolutely meaningless stat that I just find funny considering what happens on his actual team:

Nikola Jokic had the lowest plus-minus on Team LeBron. – 11:03 PM

MVP Steph Curry (50pts) sets ’em up, LBJ knocks ’em down; James drills game-winning fadeaway for Team LeBron, which takes the 163-160 win; Curry, 16-27 3ptFG, Giannis, 30pts, 12reb.

Darius Garland: 13pts, 5-12FG, 3-7 3ptFG, 3asst, 2stl

Jarrett Allen: 10pts, 5-6FG, 9reb, 2blk pic.twitter.com/Wf7ILGmtoZ – 11:02 PM

But seriously… fun All-Star Game! Steph hit 16 threes, LeBron made a tough game-winner, Embiid and Giannis gave a shit, Ja did some stuff, the target score thing worked, the NBA75 halftime was great, and Luka jogged around in honor of James Harden. Two thumbs up.

Steph Curry scores 50, wins MVP, LeBron hits game-winner. Just two kids from Akron #NBAAllStar

The Elam Ending worked again. Great show from Stephen Curry, finish by LeBron James, wins for Team LeBron and the two natives of Akron.

LeBron was like, “Imma let you get MVP, Steph, but the game-winner is mine.” – 10:59 PM

Team LeBron starters played big minutes. – 10:58 PM

Team LeBron able to overcome the absence of Donovan Mitchell and get the win – 10:57 PM

Akron's Finest deliver in incredible style. Curry drops a 50-piece. LeBron hits the game winner in Cleveland. What more could you ask for?

Seems so fitting that LeBron hit the game-winner. #NBAAllStar – 10:57 PM

Steph: “I can’t make one right now, who’s gonna finish it?”

LeBron: pic.twitter.com/ij3ITqJdW7 – 10:57 PM

Joel Embiid finishes with 36 points on 14/20 shooting with 10 rebounds and 4 assists for Team Durant in the 163-160 loss to Team LeBron tonight #Sixers

lebron needs celebrate his ability to mine talent from the all-star draft and put together a winning team to complete the rob pelinka slander campaign – 10:56 PM

BRON. CALLED. GAME.

Listen to the conclusion of the 2022 All-Star Game on NBA Radio.

🔊 https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4

pic.twitter.com/ivRfKU2iI3 – 10:56 PM

the elam ending is great. game-winners are always great. lebron hitting ~that~ shot just makes it better. that was fun. – 10:55 PM

Props to the NBA. Great job with Top 75 presentation. Steph historic performance, and LeBron hits game-winner in The Land?! Wow!

Next year LeBron will go for a 6-0 record as an All-Star captain and I’m already annoyed at the jokes Twitter is going to make about it. – 10:55 PM

LeBron James with the game-winner in Cleveland! pic.twitter.com/MDdxi6Jv91 – 10:55 PM

LeBron closing it out like knows how. – 10:55 PM

Monty, CP3 and Team LeBron win 163-160 on a LeBron James post-up fadeaway. Devin Booker finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals on 9-18 FG in his 3rd All-Star appearance

Fitting finish in Cleveland. Jarrett Allen has a couple big plays, then LeBron James hits the game-winner for his team. Luka Doncic wins again. Steph Curry finishes with 50 as Team LeBron wins 163-160.

Steph going nuts and then LeBron stealing all the thunder at the end is a perfect encapsulation of the 2016 season lol – 10:55 PM

Helluva game-winner.

Curry going supernova.

LeBron winner.

Giannis giving a crap.

Ja alley-oops.

One of the better All-Star games. – 10:54 PM

5-0.

Team LeBron wins the #NBAAllStar Game AGAIN! 😂 – 10:54 PM

Elam Ending ftw, again, after LeBron’s game-winner.

And Joel Embiid about to become the answer to this trivia question: “Which NBA player dropped 36 and 10 in the All-Star game and was NOT the game’s MVP?”

But Curry went nuclear for 50 points. – 10:54 PM

it had to be LeBron. gg. pic.twitter.com/ptXbj1Fx3z – 10:54 PM

Wow, fitting ending to a weekend that was about LeBron's return to Cleveland. He hits the game-winner for Team LeBron.

Bron fadeaway in Cleveland to win it. – 10:54 PM

LeBron.

For the win. #TeamLeBron 163 #TeamDurant 160. Final. – 10:54 PM

Oh wow what a shot for game, LeBron! #NBAAllStar – 10:54 PM

Of course … he’s the King! Team LeBron 163-Team Durant 160. – 10:53 PM

Bron like that – 10:53 PM

LEBRON!!! – 10:53 PM

Team LeBron is 5-0 in the All-Star Game. #LeGM pic.twitter.com/tioI99TBXS – 10:53 PM

Of course it’s LeBron James back in Cleveland lol – 10:53 PM

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine both heated up as the game got interesting in the final plays of the fourth.

LaVine hit back-to-back shots to pull his team within a point, but LeBron James scores the game-winner. – 10:53 PM

LeBron with the fadeaway for the win, and the Cleveland crowd goes wild. Should I save this tweet for later? – 10:53 PM

But LeBron James ends it with a fadeaway in CLEVELAND pic.twitter.com/m4HqMPq2Xi – 10:53 PM

LeBron gonna get a touch?? 😂 – 10:51 PM

Team LeBron sure could use Nikola Jokic’s passing in crunch time – 10:51 PM

We might’ve seen the last of Nikola Jokic this All-Star Game. Jarrett Allen, the lone non-starter, seems to be closing for Team LeBron. – 10:50 PM

I only notice this as a moneyline bettor but come the hell on Team LeBron, you’ve gotta do better on loose balls and rebounds. – 10:44 PM

LeBron sees that Curry can’t miss. So, LeBron jacks up two threes. – 10:44 PM

LeBron James now has more points in the All-Star Game than Michael Jordan and Karl Malone combined.

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Steph is seeking the scoring record – the biggest obstacle other than the stifling All-Star defense – is the Elam ending. Just 24 points for Team Durant – 25 for Team LeBron – to finish this. He needs 7 to tie AD’s 52. – 10:39 PM

Luka Doncic laid in another basket on Team LeBron’s last possession of the third quarter to tie the score at 45.

That’s eight decisive points at the end of two quarters to clinch $150,000 for charity so far.

Luka’s been money in a different way tonight. – 10:38 PM

Team Lebron and Durant tie to end the third quarter!

This fourth quarter is going to be fun. – 10:37 PM

One quarter left in Cleveland. Team Durant leads Team LeBron, 139, 138. Q4 is untimed. Durant needs 24 points to win, LeBron needs 25. Curry has 45 points. Buckle up – 10:37 PM

It’s hilarious Steph is doing all this and Team LeBron still losing – 10:28 PM

MJ & LeBron! 🐐

Third quarter from Cleveland gets underway right now on NBA Radio!

🔊 https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4

pic.twitter.com/8BuyhxqOSZ – 10:13 PM

LeBron asking for an and-one at the start of the third quarter was priceless. Still no FTs in the All-Star Game. I could get used to this. – 10:13 PM

LeBron changed his shoes. – 10:10 PM

Honoring #nba75 by position robbed #NBATwitter of a wonderful Jordan vs LeBron duel for who should be announced last. – 10:05 PM

Jordan was announced last and LeBron *in Cleveland* was not. Updates GOAT spreadsheet. – 9:57 PM

NBA's 75th Anniversary Team currently being honored with a halftime ceremony. Former Heat players Ray Allen, LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Gary Payton and Dwyane Wade all made the list of the greatest 75 players in NBA history, and Heat scout Bob McAdoo also made the cut.

Akron's LeBron James honored as one of the NBA's greatest 76 players in Cleveland in the league's 75th anniversary season.

Team Durant up on Team LeBron – 94-93 at the break.

Garland: 10pts, 4-8FG, 2-4 3ptFG, 2asst, reb, stl

Allen: 6pts, 3-4FG, 4reb, stl pic.twitter.com/TC70oCYw1J – 9:28 PM

At halftime, Steph Curry, who was born in Akron, leads all scorers with 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting. His team captain, LeBron James, who obviously was also born in Akron, has 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Steph winning first All-Star Game MVP of his career in Cleveland

— with LeBron clearly gunning for it — would be hysterical – 9:22 PM

The heavily booed Stephen Curry has 24 points and eight 3-pointers for Team LeBron in Cleveland at halftime of the #NBAAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/GS3nvu4zOz – 9:22 PM

Halftime in Cleveland. Team Durant 94, Team LeBron 93. The Durants get $100K for the Food Bank by winning Q2. Curry detonating with 24 points on 8 3s. Joel Embiid with 17 points and Devin Booker 16 points off the bench for Durant. Up next, the 75 greatest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 12 points on 6 of 8 shooting for LeBron James' team while Khris Middleton was 1-for-4 for Kevin Durant's team.

The #NBA75 team will be recognized at halftime.

The #NBA75 team will be recognized at halftime. – 9:21 PM

In case you were bored, just another kid from Akron, Steph Curry, has 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-9 3s) in 12 minutes. LeBron 11p (5-9, 1-4), 5a in 12 minutes

The two Akron-born players, and All-Star teammates, are vying for MVP. Steph Curry has scored 12 of his 18 points in Q2; LeBron 11 points and 5 assists. hmm… – 9:13 PM

Could go for Steph and LeBron playing on Bronny’s team for a year – 9:12 PM

ICYMI, a look at the many message LeBron James has been sending recently and why they should make the Lakers (Rob Pelinka chief among them) a bit uncomfortable

theathletic.com/3139321/2022/0… – 9:11 PM

Steph should go full heel mode here and freeze out LeBron when they’re in the game together. – 9:09 PM

Team LeBron and Team Durant have both sprung traps tonight. One on Devin Booker. One on Stephen Curry. Is this the playoffs? – 9:08 PM

No overlapped minutes for LeBron James and Darius Garland as of yet. – 9:07 PM

Team LeBron wins the first quarter!

2Q: https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4

pic.twitter.com/U7U5RkcTeC – 9:02 PM

Jarrett Allen has only taken 10 threes this season.

A #Cavs fan just emphatically yelled “YESSS!” when the big man put that up from the corner.

Could Darius Garland possibly take this game MVP from LeBron James? – 9:02 PM

If you’re wondering why the score reset on your TV screen, Team LeBron/Durant are playing for $100K for their charities in each quarter. The league is also keeping score overall, don’t worry (it’s 51-49 LeBron right now) – 8:59 PM

Team LeBron earns $100k for his KSU I-Promise Scholars by winning the first quarter 47-45. Wonder if that’s why Darius Garland took so much time off the clock at the end of the period. #NBAAllStar – 8:56 PM

LeBron James needs one more 3-pointer to become the NBA All-Star Game’s leader in made 3s. He’s tied with sidelined James Harden at 39. Steph Curry has 33. #NBAllStar – 8:54 PM

Team LeBron takes the first quarter 47-45..

Ja Morant has two points, but it was the most beautiful two points you’ll ever see. – 8:53 PM

Consecutive 3-pointers by Luka Doncic put Team LeBron ahead in the last minute and clinched $100,000 for the LeBron’s “I Promise” scholars program.

Not bad for 90 seconds of work. – 8:53 PM

Team LeBron wins the first quarter 47-45. Jimmy Butler missed his only shot, a corner three, while playing the final 3:49 of the quarter. – 8:53 PM

Through Q1 in Cleveland, Team LeBron 47, Team Durant 45. LeBron James led his team with 9 points. With the win in the quarter, LeBron's team wins $100,000 for charity, in this case, the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Luka cans a 3-pointer on his first shot. Was the last Team LeBron member to enter the game. Clearly, they are saving him for crunch time. – 8:51 PM

That Hummer commercial made a LeBron crab dribble reference 15 years late – 8:48 PM

Luka Doncic is the only Team LeBron member who hasn’t played yet.

Chris Paul and his broken right thumb are in for probably the last time until the playoffs. – 8:44 PM

Team LeBron only having 10 players (after taking CP3 out of the mix) means some guys are going to run more minutes than they usually would in an All-Star game.

Since Team Durant has 12 players, they should have just moved a guy over. It’s an All-Star Game. Have fun with it! – 8:40 PM

“LeBronald Palmer” 9 Lows for @LeBron James tonight. pic.twitter.com/aGBhVS0PsP – 8:36 PM

Just wild seeing 4 MVPs on the same team: LeBron, Steph, Giannis and Joker. – 8:36 PM

Team LeBron in control early with 23-18 lead. And an angry Erik Spoelstra calls timeout for Team Durant. – 8:35 PM

LeBron laces up for #NBAAllStar action! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/ssnMmuvDPQ – 8:35 PM

Joel Embiid, the presumptive MVP! Nikola Jokic, the reigning MVP! Giannis and LeBron and Steph, all champions! Tatum, Ja and Trae, the heirs apparent! Also … Andrew Wiggins. – 8:35 PM

Kobe won MVP in his hometown … LeBron should too #NBAAllStar – 8:34 PM

I got LeBron winning the #NBAAllStar MVP … If so, he’ll hold that honor for at least 20 years as the game won’t be back in Cleveland anytime soon – 8:32 PM

Cleveland fans are going to cheer for Team LeBron to win. But they’re going to boo Steph Curry when he’s trying to help Team LeBron win. Love the riddle on that one – 8:30 PM

LeBron James’ signature chalk toss at the scorer’s table leads to another eruption. – 8:29 PM

LeBron does his pregame powder toss without the powder. #NBAAIIStar – 8:29 PM

Looks like Cav fans would certainly welcome LeBron back pic.twitter.com/NnWCSLKEUY – 8:28 PM

LeBron James is back in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/Z6vUxMeoSl – 8:23 PM

That clip of LeBron James during the National Anthem is going to be a meme. – 8:22 PM

LeBron to Cleveland, confirmed. – 8:22 PM

Why LeBron laugh at Macy Gray during the national anthem 😭 pic.twitter.com/XWonz6tiV1 – 8:22 PM

LeBron James was on the scoreboard big screen next to Steph during anthem, looked up and saw it, and had to keep himself from laughing. – 8:21 PM

“Here we go, Brownies, here we go, woof woof,” chant breaks out in Cleveland after the Canadian national anthem. Even with ‘Bron in the house, still a Browns town. – 8:21 PM

LeBron James held back laughter toward Macy Gray during her national anthem performance as if she also declined to pick James Harden for the All-Star game – 8:21 PM

You got caught in 4K Bron – 8:20 PM

Steph gets booed and LeBron gets quite the applause during starting lineups pic.twitter.com/MdpW94c4aU – 8:20 PM

This Team LeBron starting lineup is stacked. Is LeBron the 3rd or 4th best player in it? – 8:20 PM

Loud ovation in Cleveland for Lakers’ LeBron James during NBA All-Star Game introductions pic.twitter.com/gBmfwv1DSZ – 8:19 PM

LeBron James is so happy to be back in CLEVE-LAND🥲 pic.twitter.com/AaBsoAluox – 8:18 PM

Great moment as LeBron James introduced to roars in Cleveland. Special moment for him houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… as he lets our a shout of his own. – 8:17 PM

Team LeBron introductions for #Cavs Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. Really loud cheers and applause for those two. pic.twitter.com/F1CGJC6LOM – 8:17 PM

I swear I mean nothing by this but it felt like Darius Garland got a bigger ovation than LeBron did and I’m pretty surprised by that. – 8:16 PM

Goosebumps watching LeBron getting an all-star intro in Cleveland – 8:16 PM

Team LeBron. pic.twitter.com/Ipgc5LVydp – 8:16 PM

LeBron is beyond loved … the son has returned home! Well, LeBron came along with me. – 8:16 PM

Respect to the Cleveland fans at tonight’s All-Star Game for lustily booing Stephen Curry as he is introduced from Team LeBron. Of course, James – who told @Jason Lloyd Saturday he hasn’t closed the door on a third stint w/the Cavs – got thunderous applause. – 8:16 PM

Doesn’t matter if you’re playing for Team LeBron. Steph Curry and James Harden both soundly booed. #NBAAllStar – 8:15 PM

LeBron James, Stephen Curry & Giannis Antetokounmpo cracking up back stage during NBA All-Star Game introductions pic.twitter.com/SQZ74lAcFh – 8:13 PM

LeBron is back in Cleveland!

The 2022 All-Star Game starts RIGHT NOW on NBA Radio!

🔊 https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4

pic.twitter.com/vU3zrxYUOO – 8:13 PM

“Notorious Thugs” from the Notorious B.I.G. and Cleveland’s Bone Thugs N Harmony is the soundtdrack for the Team LeBron James player introductions. – 8:13 PM

Also, the mean mug from Morant…

Watch your heads, Team Bron. – 8:12 PM

This @NBAonTNT show is killlin it tonight. You’ve had the Shaq’s speech & the LeBron interview. Great stuff. – 7:40 PM

LeBron really does more for his community than elected officials. Sending kids all the way through college. Actively involved too. Hard to understand why people hate that man so much. – 7:34 PM

All-Star prop picks:

LeBron MVP: +550

LeBron leading scorer: +900

LeBron over 21.5 points

Doncic over 16.5 points

Jokic under 12.5 points

Jokic over 5.5 assists

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

Just how pissed is LeBron James at Lakers’ GM Rob Pelinka? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/20/jus… – 5:59 PM

New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:

🏀 Josh Giddey dominates the skills challenge

🏀 Recapping rising stars

🏀 LeBron James has high praise for Sam Presti and Josh Giddey

#ThunderUp #FirstListen: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/RWgqkxcs51 – 5:44 PM

LeBron James' mom, Gloria, had "an emotional conversation" w/ 7th graders of @IPROMISESchool about raising LeBron as a single mom. Michele Campbell of @LJFamFoundation: "the biggest message she hit home with our kids is not to be ashamed to ask for help."

The work is NEVER done! 🙏🏾👑 Hope y’all read to see how our beautiful game can change the world. ❤️ @LJFamFoundation latimes.com/sports/story/2… – 3:27 PM

Game-changing moves that sure do draw a crowd! 🤣🦀👑. #GMCHummerEV #GMCAmbassador https://t.co/1MZdlKop2T pic.twitter.com/Zu6I1L9z4U – 3:27 PM

LeBron James may have just unveiled how he can be lured away from the #Lakers

#LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/lebron-james-r… – 3:26 PM

Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy on how LeBron James has handled team dynamics: "His approach has always been about, 'Let me embrace the guys that are around me and how can we figure out ways to win?'"

Latest @BleacherReport Lakers Need to Figure out Their LeBron James Problem Sooner Than You Think bleacherreport.com/articles/29537… – 2:28 PM

LeBron James owns a production company ➡️ drafts Giannis Antetokounmpo & Nikola Jokić for 2nd straight #NBAAllStar game ➡️ buddy comedy sequel https://t.co/roRrJm6G4F tonight? pic.twitter.com/reznuErQYb – 1:58 PM

LeBron James subliminally threw some shade at the #Lakers front office.

#LakeShow #NBA

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

LeBron has played in the All-Star Game every single year he’s made it.

He hasn’t missed once.

It would be so easy for him to take one or two off, load manage or skip for a mini vacation. But he always shows up.

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

LeBron James has been an All-Star starter every year since 2005.

Last seasons for rest of East team:

Shaq 2011

Iverson 2010

Vince 2020

Hill 2013

Wade 2019

Jermaine 2014

Big Z 2011

Pierce 2017

Arenas 2012

Big Ben 2012

Jamison 2014

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2021, the @Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James had 19 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in a loss to the Heat, his 31st straight game with at least 15p/5r/5a.

The Suns’ Monty Williams will coach Team LeBron in tonight’s All-Star Game. Reviving this story from last week on how his one season as an assistant on Brett Brown’s staff brought him back to coaching — and propelled him to guide the NBA’s best team inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 12:02 PM

From @Jeff Zillgitt: Report: LeBron open to returning to #Cavaliers, says he wants to play season with son Bronny beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 11:19 AM

Happy All-Star Game day!

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

LeBron James sees parts of himself in Luka Doncic’s game

“We’ll put 40 on you too if you disrespect us”

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 8:02 AM

What did Erik Spoelstra regret the most about his years with LeBron? #miamiheat

Same as he was doing last week, in the wake of the trade deadline inaction, when he spoke about how his recent knee injury would likely bother him the rest of the season. The knee surely is an issue, but James was also laying the groundwork to give himself options depending on how the rest of the season plays out for the Lakers (27-31). What James is doing is likely aimed at one primary goal: Force the Lakers into major action this summer. He tried to do it nicely and now he’s doing it harshly. -via ESPN / February 21, 2022

But it isn’t free. Aug. 4 is the first day James can extend his contract again. The Lakers will surely offer one. And James will have some demands before he accepts. The Lakers have a flawed roster — yes, James played a large role in putting it together but that doesn’t mean he isn’t ready to divorce it — but they have options. If Russell Westbrook picks up his own player option, he will be on a $47 million expiring contract. After only being able to trade their 2027 first-round pick — which the Lakers decided not to trade at the deadline, in part because they still owe two future firsts from the Anthony Davis deal — rules will then allow the Lakers to trade their 2029 pick. -via ESPN / February 21, 2022

According to Oakley, one of the most important things that remain on LeBron’s checklist before he hangs it up would be to win another championship. Oakley isn’t completely confident that James will be able to achieve this with the Lakers and this is exactly why the 58-year-old believes that LeBron is going to part ways with the team sooner rather than later: “You know LeBron, his legacy right now is he definitely wants to win a championship before he retires,” Oaklay claimed on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “He might leave LA to get it. I don’t know if it will be Cleveland, could be somewhere else. He left twice. He’ll leave again.” -via Clutch Points / February 2, 2022