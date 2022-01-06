Lakers looking to trade DeAndre Jordan, Kent Bazemore

Windhorst says the Lakers are looking to trade DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers trade rumors: DeAndre Jordan, Kent Bazemore available as L.A. looks to clear roster spots
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 6:13 PM
Kent Bazemore @24Bazemore
I don’t tell my son that life is hard and that things get tough, I just want him to see what it takes.
Chop wood, carry water…
📸: @serpebazesam x @lakers @ Crypto.com Arena instagram.com/p/CYVzPUjLUb4/… – 2:50 AM
DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre
#35 @TobiOye… – 5:47 PM
Kent Bazemore @24Bazemore
GAME DAY!!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ – 5:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. In which, among other things, we create a new game show called “Eat DeAndre Jordan’s Money!” @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/5EcCOd0iaQc?t=… – 2:38 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discussed Malik Monk’s on-court growth, and Stanley Johnson and Avery Bradley’s futures as Lakers. Plus, America’s favorite new game show: “Eat DeAndre Jordan’s Money!”#FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mal… – 11:19 AM