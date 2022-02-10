Podcast: Bradley Beal’s future and Jazz, Pelicans, Bulls trade targets

The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Toronto Raptors discussed a three-team trade at length Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The framework would send Cam Reddish and Alec Burks to the Lakers, Goran Dragic and draft pick compensation to the Knicks, and Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel to the Raptors, league sources told HoopsHype. Kendrick Nunn was also mentioned as a potential addition to the trade talks, sources said.

With New York trading away three rotation players in the proposal, one potential hangup in the trade discussion centers on the draft pick compensation for the Knicks. Toronto discussed sending a first-round pick, and the Lakers discussed sending a second-round pick to the Knicks, HoopsHype has learned. As conversations continued, the Knicks sought additional draft compensation.

Knicks management has expressed a desire for Reddish to play more minutes after giving up a first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks to acquire the 22-year-old small forward. However, according to a report from the New York Post, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau wasn’t “all-in” on trading for Reddish, who has failed to crack the rotation consistently. Conversely, Thibodeau has always held veterans Noel and Burks in high regard as both have been consistent rotation players dating back to last season.

As previously reported on the HoopsHype podcast in mid-January, the Lakers expressed interest in Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. but were turned away by Toronto. Horton-Tucker was discussed in that proposal, which led the Lakers to circle back in these talks with Horton-Tucker again as a potential trade candidate for Toronto. The Lakers have dangled a trade package of Horton-Tucker, Nunn, and a future first-round pick across the league for an upgrade to get the team back on track after falling to 26-30 and ninth place in the Western Conference.

The Raptors also were interested in signing Noel during free agency, as previously reported on HoopsHype. They have targeted several centers on the market, including Jakob Poeltl, Myles Turner, Robert Williams, Nicolas Claxton, and Jusuf Nurkic. Toronto has surveyed the market to include Goran Dragic in a trade with his expiring contract worth $19.4 million.

