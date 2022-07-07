Lakers’ Juan Toscano-Anderson says Warriors fans’ ovation was ‘incredible’

JTA describes ovation from Dub Nation while in Lakers jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Juan Toscano-Anderson may not be a part of the Warriors organization anymore, but the Bay will always be home.

The East Oakland native reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers last week after Golden State didn’t extend a qualifying offer to the fan-favorite.

During the California Classic last week at Chase Center, Toscano-Anderson stepped into his old home arena for the first time since the news became official.

And it was as if nothing had changed.

Sporting a white Kobe Bryant No. 8 Lakers jersey, JTA was greeted with a huge standing ovation.

“It was incredible,” Toscano-Anderson told reporters during his introductory press conference in Los Angeles. “Actually, when we were leaving home, I asked my girlfriend ‘Do you think I’m doing too much putting this jersey on?’ because I still have so much respect for that organization and for the fans.

“Obviously I’m from there, I grew up a Warriors fan, but things change, teams change, and I’m a Kobe fan. That’s my favorite player ever. So ultimately it felt right. So seeing the fans give me such an ovation and cheer for me, it was an incredible feeling and something I’ll never forget. It reminded me of all the love that I had there and I still have there so it was pretty cool.”

From playing alongside the greatest shooter of all time to now playing with arguably the greatest the game has ever seen in LeBron James, Toscano-Anderson recognizes the unique position he is in and is ready to make the most of it.

While there’s no bad blood between the Warriors and Toscano-Anderson, JTA will forever be an Oakland hero.

