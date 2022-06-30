Lakers have signed center Damian Jones

The Los Angeles Lakers’ first signing of the 2022 free agency period will address one of the team’s most pressing needs.

They have needed upgrades in the frontcourt, both in terms of young, productive two-way wings and one or two centers who can defend and rebound.

Upgrades at the center position would have an added benefit, as they would allow Anthony Davis to play less time at that position and remain at his customary power forward spot more often.

He played 76 percent of his minutes this year at the 5, which many would agree is too much for him.

But now L.A. has agreed to sign Damian Jones, a 6-foot-11, 245-pound center.

Jones had actually played eight contests for L.A. during the 2021 season after signing two 10-day contracts with the team. He has been with the Sacramento Kings since, averaging 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 18.2 minutes a game this past season.

He is just 27, so he will also help fulfill general manager Rob Pelinka’s goal of having a younger roster next season.

Jones also started to develop something of an outside shot this year, shooting 34.5 percent from 3-point range this year on 0.5 attempts per game.

