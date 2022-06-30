‘Lakers fan explaining how KD & Kyrie turned into Troy Brown and Lonnie Walker’

Following rumors surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Lakers are a team to watch this offseason.

On Day 1 of free agency, the Lakers managed to land three players in Los Angeles. Lonnie Walker IV agreed to a one-year deal, Troy Brown signed a minimum deal, and center Damian Jones agreed to a two-year deal with the purple and gold.

At the same time, according to reports from Brian Windhorst, the Lakers could potentially be a landing spot for KD and Irving — if they were to be traded together.

As expected, NBA Twitter had a few things to say about the Lakers’ moves so far this offseason.

1

1