Lakers discussed a Westbrook-Wall deal involving Christian Wood and Talen Horton-Tucker?

As it turns out, fans are going to be a lot more disappointed given the recent report that the Lakers were working on a monster deal that would have sent Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and a future first-round pick to the Houston Rockets for John Wall and Christian Wood.

Source: Jonathan Sherman @ Lakers Daily

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

So the Rockets exited the NBA Trade Deadline with both Eric Gordon and Christian Wood still on the roster, no additional draft picks or young players, and ended with an admission that their big offseason signing was a mistake. – 3:04 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

“Coach has given me the green light to be more aggressive, especially when they switch guards on me.”

Christian Wood talks Rockets rebuild, overall individual growth and more as trade deadline arrives ⁦@Kelly Iko⁩ theathletic.com/3121702/2022/0… – 1:51 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Hate to be the bringer of cold water, but my sense from a couple of different sources is the possibility/likelihood of reported Raptors-Knicks-Lakers deal and Toronto ending up with Noel/Talen Horton-Tucker is slim. Some dialogue, for sure, but seriousness? “Mild”. – 11:22 AM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

With the trade deadline just hours away, there might not be a more polarizing figure than Christian Wood.

Will he stay or go?

A sit-down with Wood on trade speculation, perspective on the #Rockets rebuild and more.

Exclusive for ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ theathletic.com/3121702/2022/0… – 10:28 AM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Brian Windhorst is reporting on Get Up that the Lakers did have talks with multiple teams about moving Talen Horton-Tucker. Didn’t mention the Raptors. – 9:43 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: Lakers, Knicks and Raptors discussed a 3-team trade with Cam Reddish and Alec Burks going to Lakers, Goran Dragic and picks to Knicks, Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel to Raptors.

More on where talks stand and Kendrick Nunn in the story.

👉🏼 https://t.co/m1pYQucMfp pic.twitter.com/dlnmlkptIp – 8:02 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Raptors have discussed a 3-team trade.

Lakers get Cam Reddish and Alec Burks.

Knicks get Goran Dragic and draft picks.

Raptors get Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel.

There’s also a chance Kendrick Nunn is added to the trade as talks continue – 2:30 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Toronto appeared quite active in trade conversations Wednesday night. Various Goran Dragic scenarios. Bigs. Lakers and Raptors have discussed Talen Horton-Tucker, sources said, but any notion that deal is serious has been miscategorized by @Marc Stein and my listeners. – 1:26 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Talen Horton-Tucker: “Losing frustrates everybody, I feel like. … We just got to stay together and kind of fight through.” – 1:06 AM

Christian Wood @Chriswood_5

Appreciate the fans rocking the 35 jersey, that’s love .. – 12:10 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The Rockets scored .8 points per possession in 13 minutes with Christian Wood and Alperen Sengun on the floor on Sunday.

The Rockets scored 1.03 points per possession in 16 minutes with Christian Wood and Alperen Sengun on the floor tonight – 11:55 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Christian Wood and Alperen Sengun will start together tonight. I wrote about the Rockets trying to fix their offense when the two centers share the floor audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 7:32 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

“Sometimes we had some mistakes about spacing, but I think we will correct those things, and I think it will be better”

The Rockets offense has struggled with Christian Wood and Alperen Sengun sharing the floor, but they aren’t giving up on making it work audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 1:44 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

If Myles Turner is staying in Indiana, there’s a chance this means Christian Wood has a decent market again.

Still hinges on Houston’s willingness to deal Wood though. – 1:39 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Tyrese Haliburton is everything Lakers fans seem to believe Talen Horton-Tucker is. He’s mustard, an excellent all-around player. – 1:38 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: League sources tell MassLive that the Lakers and Jazz are showing trade interest in Josh Richardson with Talen Horton-Tucker + pick being offered as part of a LA package. More: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:21 AM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

My expectations for the deadline:

I expect Eric Gordon to be traded. I’d be disappointed in the Rockets if he’s not.

I want Christian Wood to be traded, but I don’t expect it.

Theis, Nwaba or Augustin for expirings/2nds would be a bonus.

John Wall would take a LeBron miracle. – 10:22 PM

Jacob Rude: According to Windhorst, there potentially was a deal discussed with the Rockets involving Westbrook, THT and a 2027 first for John Wall and Christian Wood -via Twitter / February 10, 2022

Kristian Winfield: Woj: “The Lakers right now don’t have any ongoing discussions on a Russell Westbrook trade.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / February 10, 2022

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said that Rob Pelinka understands the difficulty regarding trading Westbrook. The Lakers general manager will have to deal with his enormous contact and possibly attach picks, which he is reluctant to do. “With $47 million due [to] him next season, there’s just not a marketplace to do that. The Lakers have shown a real reluctance to incentivize a deal, meaning add draft picks to it. They have picks still going out in other deals.” -via Clutch Points / February 10, 2022