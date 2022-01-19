Lakers coach Frank Vogel now has breathing room for keeping job

The Lakers were reportedly on the verge of firing Frank Vogel.

Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

Now, though, people with knowledge of the situation insist “there are no current plans” to replace Vogel — a sign that the coach has navigated through the latest drama surrounding his position.

We’ll see how long Vogel stays safe. Leaking a modest “no current plans” under the cloak of anonymity is not a strong vote of confidence.

Vogel was on the hot seat even before the Lakers’ latest skid. The team’s bigger problems – for which Vogel could be scapegoated – haven’t disappeared. LeBron James hasn’t offered strong backing of the coach.

But the Lakers might also realize, while Vogel isn’t the solution, he isn’t the problem, either. Lakers owner Jeannie Buss sounds disinclined to fire Vogel before the team gets healthy (though apparently isn’t as completely opposed to it as she originally said). Guiding Los Angeles to the 2020 championship could buy Vogel some benefit of the doubt.

Vogel might not get fired just for losing another game or two. His seat has seemingly cooled.

But it’s still fairly warm – and could get scorching again quickly.



