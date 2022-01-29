‘We got a gem’: LeBron James praises Lakers rookie Austin Reaves

By now, you’ve surely seen the viral reaction that Los Angeles Lakers rookie Austin Reaves had from a conversation with LeBron James about a play the team was about to run.

The scene occurred on Tuesday during a 106-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets on the road. With under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, James is seen explaining the play to Reaves, but the undrafted guard looked completely lost and had a priceless look on his face.

The facial expression by Reaves quickly went viral on social media and was eventually turned into a meme. On Friday, Reaves explained his side of the conversation with James.

“We were just talking about an ATO, Coach had drew something up,” Reaves said. “I think it was just a big misunderstanding. There was no conflict involved, he was just talking to me like normal and just caught me off guard. I didn’t realize I did it but I definitely got in the locker room and (my) phone was blowing up. I guess I just made a reaction to the conversation and I was just a little confused.”

By all accounts, the reaction by Reaves was met in good fun by his teammates. In fact, James took a moment to recognize the moment by posting it to his Instagram account, with a quote from Iron Man in the caption.

With Reaves going viral from the conversation, it is safe to say he will make sure he knows the next play or, at the very least, try to hide his reaction from the TV cameras.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

