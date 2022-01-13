Lakers assessing trade value of Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore

The Lakers have little trade flexibility, but that hasn’t stopped Los Angeles from exploring various potential deals. Rob Pelinka’s front office has only Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn as non-minimum players with tangible trade value, and that combination won’t be nearly enough to land Grant or Turner. But the Lakers have called rival teams to assess the trade value of DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard and Kent Bazemore, sources said.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Lakers have 9 offensive boards, and 18 second chance points, with Dwight Howard getting his second putback hoop moments ago. – 10:58 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

First quarter: Lakers 34, Kings 29

Malik Monk leads LA with 9 points. LeBron James has 8 points. The Lakers are going slightly bigger with Carmelo Anthony out, playing Dwight Howard earlier than normal. The Kings’ game ops. continues to troll Russell Westbrook with every miss. – 10:38 PM

DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre

#35 @TobiOye… – 7:18 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2012, the @Orlando Magic‘s Dwight Howard matched his career high with 45 points in a win over the Warriors:

✅ 45 PTS

✅ 23 REB

✅ 12-21 FG

✅ 21-39 FT

His 39 FTA set a new NBA single-game record, a mark he would equal just 14 months later (March 12, 2013). pic.twitter.com/3AxoWax80L – 12:01 PM

Kent Bazemore @24Bazemore

To all my UGA fans, I know that this is a breath of fresh air! Paid your dues!!! #GoDawgs – 12:06 AM

Kent Bazemore @24Bazemore

#GoDawgs “in my southern draw” – 8:12 PM

Kent Bazemore @24Bazemore

Just posted a photo instagram.com/kennybaze/p/CY… – 6:37 PM

More on this storyline