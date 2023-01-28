lair – Three-pointers: What stood out in Saturday’s win?

From Jamarius Burton’s heroics to the total-team effort it took for a win over a ranked opponent, here’s what stood out in Pitt’s win over No. 20 Miami on Saturday.

Big-time plays

You know the saying:

Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games.

The game was Pitt’s takedown of No. 20 Miami on Saturday. The plays were basically everything in the final two minutes. And the player was Jamarius Burton.

Pitt’s senior guard and leader nearly posted a triple-double, putting up 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists – his second career double-double and the second one he’s had in the last four games – but his play in the waning minutes and his role in Pitt’s 11-0 run to win the game can’t be overstated. While Burton didn’t put up a point as the Panthers turned a 68-60 deficit into a 71-68 win, he had two defensive rebounds and two steals in those final two minutes, and he did it in succession.

He grabbed a defensive rebound after Miami missed following Federiko Federiko’s and-1 opportunity that cut the lead to six. Then he had another one on a Miami miss that came after Blake Hinson hit a three. Nelly Cummings scored after that rebound, and the Burton made a steal on a bad pass by Isaiah Wong; he didn’t finish the fast break, but Hinson did to make it a one-point game.

Then, with the game on the line and less than 20 seconds to play, Burton stared down Wong in a one-on-one situation, and when the Miami guard drove and tried to shoot, Burton strong-armed the ball away from him for a steal.

By himself, Burton ended four consecutive Miami possessions, and every one of those plays was crucial to the comeback.

The team-effort comeback

Of course, it wasn’t just Burton who led Pitt to victory on Saturday. As mentioned above, he didn’t even score during the 11-0 run that closed the game and secured the win. Granted, he made plenty of plays during that run, but the points came from Federiko (2), Hinson (5), Cummings (2) and Greg Elliott (2).

And really, that run was the culmination of the comeback; those players did a whole lot throughout the second half to keep the Panthers in the game against a pretty potent Miami offense.

The Hurricanes led by 11 at various points in the second half, but each time, Pitt got a basket to never let the lead get bigger. When Miami went up 41-30 early in the half, Cummings answered with his first basket of the game (a two-point jumper). When the Hurricanes were ahead 51-40, Burton sank two free throws to get it back to single digits. He also hit a three-point shot several possessions later after Miami went back ahead by 11 at 53-42.

And after that three, Pitt prevented the Hurricanes from making consecutive baskets for the next nine minutes, eventually chipping away to get the lead down to four at the under-four media timeout.

Whether it was Burton or Cummings driving, Hinson or Elliott hitting three’s or Federiko grabbing offensive rebounds – he had three in the second half, including a key offensive board that he kicked out to Elliott for a three that cut the lead to four – Pitt got what it needed from its five main contributors.

Pitt’s place in the ACC

With the win over Miami, Pitt moved into third place in the ACC, and the Panthers aren’t far off from second.

Clemson currently leads the conference after Saturday’s games with a 10-1 mark in league games. Behind the Tigers are the Virginia Cavaliers, who are 8-2 in ACC games. Next comes Pitt and its 8-3 record; in theory, the Panthers are a half-game behind Virginia, but in reality it’s closer to a full game or two since the Cavs beat Pitt.

But with nine games to play in the regular season, the Panthers are firmly in the thick of things. They’ll play at North Carolina (15-6 overall, 7-4 ACC) on Wednesday night and then have a break until the following Tuesday when they host Louisville (2-19, 0-10), who they beat by 20 on the road two weeks ago.

Road trips to Florida State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Miami and home games against Boston College, Georgia Tech and Syracuse wait after that. The road games at UNC, FSU and Miami stick out as the toughest challenges on the road ahead, but Pitt has successfully navigated the first half of the ACC schedule plus one game, and the Panthers have emerged as one of the league’s top teams.

The smell of legitimacy is getting stronger, and while the Panthers will always be vulnerable to an off shooting night, they’re also quite capable of keeping themselves in most games against most opponents – which was certainly the case in arguably their best win of the season.