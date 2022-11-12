lair – The Panther-Lair Post-Game: Reactions to Pitt’s 37-7 win at Virginia

With a dominant defense and an offense that had its moments, Pitt blew out Virginia 37-7 to reach 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC on the way to becoming bowl eligible for the seventh time in Pat Narduzzi’s eight seasons. After the game, we went live on YouTube to talk about the win, the defense, the offense and where the team goes from here.

