lair - The Panther-Lair Post-Game: Reactions to Pitt's 28-26 win

lair – The Panther-Lair Post-Game: Reactions to Pitt’s 28-26 win

by
Panther-lair – The Panther-Lair Post-Game: Reactions to Pitt’s 28-26 win

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-11-20 05:57:11 -0600’) }}
football
Edit


Chris Peak

Panther-lair

Publisher

Pitt escaped with a two-point win over Duke at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. After the game, we went live to talk about the win and more.

The Panther-Lair Post-Game is recorded live on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel after Pitt football games. Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

Certain data provided by STATS, LLC

© 2022 Yahoo. All rights reserved.