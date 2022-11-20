lair – The Panther-Lair Post-Game: Reactions to Pitt’s 28-26 win

Pitt escaped with a two-point win over Duke at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. After the game, we went live to talk about the win and more.

The Panther-Lair Post-Game is recorded live on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel after Pitt football games. Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.