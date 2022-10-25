lair – The Morning Pitt: Will Narduzzi ever bench a QB?

Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis struggled in the Panthers’ loss at Louisville on Saturday, but Pat Narduzzi didn’t make a change, which begs the question: Will the Pitt head coach ever bench a quarterback? On today’s Morning Pitt, we’re looking at the logic behind Narduzzi’s decision – or lack thereof – as well as his history with quarterbacks plus the latest two-deep and what happened in the Coastal Division over the weekend.

