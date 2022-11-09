lair – The Morning Pitt: Who could come back next season?

Pitt has 20 seniors who could come back for one more year in 2023, from quarterback Kedon Slovis to safety Erick Hallett and a whole bunch of positions in between. On today’s Morning Pitt, we’re looking at those 20 seniors and asking the question: Who might come back as a super senior next season? Who would such a move make sense for? And who would help Pitt he most if they returned?

