lair - The Morning Pitt: What we've learned about Pitt's offense so far in spring

by
{{ timeAgo(‘2023-03-27 06:00:00 -0500’) }}
football
Chris Peak

Panther-lair

Publisher

With spring camp at the halfway point, we’re looking at what we’ve learned about Pitt’s offense in the first two weeks. Who has stood out on offense? How have the quarterbacks looked? Where’s the receiver depth? What should be expected from the offensive line? All that and more on today’s Morning Pitt.

