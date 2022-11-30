lair – The Morning Pitt: What is happening with Pitt’s recruiting class?

Pitt lost two more commitments from the 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, bringing the class down to just 13 recruits with Signing Day three weeks away. What is happening to the class? Why has the coaching staff lost seven commitments? And what does it mean for Pitt’s future – and the future of college football? We’re discussing all of that on today’s Morning Pitt.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.