lair – The Morning Pitt: Quarterbacks gone wild

If it seemed like there was a lot of quarterback activity for Pitt on Monday, it’s because there was, as the Panthers lost one quarterback to transfer, added one quarterback via transfer and landed a commitment from a high school recruit. On today’s Morning Pitt, we’re breaking down all of the latest developments.
