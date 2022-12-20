lair – The Morning Pitt: Opt-out season comes to Pitt

With the Sun Bowl less than two weeks away, Pitt has got a case of the opt-outs after four players announced on Monday that they won’t be playing with the Panthers in El Paso. On today’s Morning Pitt, we’re discussing the opt-outs, their replacements and how far the relevance of the bowl system might slip if this continues.

