Panther-lair – The Morning Pitt: Opt-out season comes to Pitt

football
Chris Peak

With the Sun Bowl less than two weeks away, Pitt has got a case of the opt-outs after four players announced on Monday that they won’t be playing with the Panthers in El Paso. On today’s Morning Pitt, we’re discussing the opt-outs, their replacements and how far the relevance of the bowl system might slip if this continues.

