lair – The Morning Pitt: Opt-out season comes to Pitt

With the Sun Bowl less than two weeks away, Pitt has got a case of the opt-outs after four players announced on Monday that they won’t be playing with the Panthers in El Paso. On today’s Morning Pitt, we’re discussing the opt-outs, their replacements and how far the relevance of the bowl system might slip if this continues.
Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.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