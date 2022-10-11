lair – The Morning Pitt: Looking closer at the offensive personnel

At the midpoint of the season, we’re looking at some of Pitt’s personnel decisions on offense. Who’s playing a lot? Who’s not? How are the receivers and tight ends being used? All that and more on the Pitt offense, plus a look at the weekend in the Coastal Division on today’s Morning Pitt.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.