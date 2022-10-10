lair – The Morning Pitt: Izzy for Heisman?

After a monster game against Virginia Tech, is Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda putting himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation? On today’s Morning Pitt, we’re looking at Abanikanda’s stats, why history is against him and more. Plus, we’ve got some thoughts on the Dior Johnson situation and Kenny Pickett’s first NFL start.

