Panther-lair – The Morning Pitt: How much have injuries impacted the season?

football
Chris Peak

If it seems like injuries have been piling up for Pitt all season, that’s because they have, with more than a dozen two-deep players missing time since the opener against West Virginia. On today’s Morning Pitt, we’re looking at the injuries and how much they have impacted the Panthers this season.

