lair – The Morning Pitt: How has Pitt done in the three steps of recruiting?

In 2022, there are three steps in recruiting: pursuing high school players, landing transfers and retaining the current roster. With that in mind, how has Pitt done? How have the Panthers fared with high school prospects? What about the transfer portal? And has Pat Narduzzi retained his roster? We’re talking about all of that and more on today’s Morning Pitt.

