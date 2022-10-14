lair – The Morning Pitt: Four numbers to know

Is Kedon Slovis holding the ball too long? Is Gavin Bartholomew getting the ball enough? How has Pitt done in the red zone? And why aren’t they calling any holding penalties? On today’s Morning Pitt, we’re looking at four key stats from Pitt’s first half of the 2022 season – and thinking about how they apply to the second half.

