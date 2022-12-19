lair – The Morning Pitt: Four commits, Hill’s departure and more

A lot happened in Pitt sports over the weekend. The Pitt football team landed four new commitments. Redshirt junior safety Brandon Hill announced he is going to the NFL. And the Pitt hoops team recorded one final blowout win in non-conference play. We’re covering all of that and more on today’s Morning Pitt.

