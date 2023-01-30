lair - The Morning Pitt: Finding ways to win

lair – The Morning Pitt: Finding ways to win

by
Panther-lair – The Morning Pitt: Finding ways to win

{{ timeAgo(‘2023-01-30 06:00:00 -0600’) }}
basketball
Edit


Chris Peak

Panther-lair

Publisher

Whether it’s setting a school record for three’s or hitting an 11-0 run to end a game, this year’s Pitt hoops team just keeps finding ways to win. In the wake of their latest victory, we’re talking about how these Panthers keep getting it done on today’s Morning Pitt.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

Certain Data by Sportradar and Stats Perform

© 2023 Yahoo. All rights reserved.