lair – The Morning Pitt: Back to El Paso

On today’s Morning Pitt: the Panthers are going back to El Paso. What should Pitt expect from UCLA in the 2022 Sun Bowl? Plus, the Pitt hoops team kept the momentum going on Friday night with another win – its fifth in a row. We’re talking all things football and basketball to start the week.

