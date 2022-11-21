lair - The Morning Pitt: A winning weekend

by
football
Chris Peak

Panther-lair

Publisher

Not a bad weekend for Pitt sports, as the Panthers’ football and men’s basketball teams both came out with wins. Of course, there were plenty of dicey moments in those two games, and we’re breaking down everything from the weekend on today’s Morning Pitt.

