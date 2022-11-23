lair – The Morning Pitt: A perfect night at the Pete and a chat with Dan Fisher

Pitt was literally perfect in the second half of its 83-61 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center. On today’s Morning Pitt, we’re talking about the Panthers going 17-for-17. Plus, we’re joined by Pitt volleyball coach Dan Fisher to talk about the huge match the Panthers are hosting tonight.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.