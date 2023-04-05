lair – The Morning Pitt: A hoops transfer, QB1, the latest on kickers and more

We’ve got a lot to cover on today’s Morning Pitt after one hoops player went into the transfer portal, Pat Narduzzi maybe named a starting quarterback and the Panthers’ kicking situation has gotten very interesting. All that and more on today’s Morning Pitt.
Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.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