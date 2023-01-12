lair – The Morning Pitt: A disappointment in Durham

Pitt had a chance for a big win at Duke on Wednesday night. Instead, the Panthers blew an 11-point halftime lead and lost 77-69 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. On today’s Morning Pitt, we’re talking about the loss to Duke and what it means for the Panthers. Plus, running back Vincent Davis won’t be coming back to Pitt in 2023, and we’re discussing that as well.

