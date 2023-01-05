lair - The Morning Pitt: A conversation with Nick Patti

by
football
Chris Peak

Panther-lair

Publisher

We’ve got a special guest on today’s Morning Pitt: it’s Pitt quarterback and Sun Bowl champion Nick Patti. Nick joined us for an interesting and candid conversation about his performance in El Paso, his Pitt career and what the last year has been like for him.

