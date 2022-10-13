lair - The Morning Pitt: A conversation with Brandon Hill

by
football
Chris Peak

Panther-lair

Publisher

On the Thursday edition of the Morning Pitt, we’ve got a special guest: Pitt safety Brandon Hill. Brandon joins us to talk about the season so far, how he’s spending his off week, his memories of the recruiting process and where he thinks Pitt’s defense can improve this season.

