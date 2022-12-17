lair – Staff picks: Pitt closes non-conference play against North Florida

After a one week layoff, the Pitt Panthers return to action today for a 1:00 p.m. tip against North Florida. It is Pitt’s final non-conference game of the season, as the team will transition into league play on Tuesday against Syracuse.

Pitt handled Sacred Heart last week by a score of 91-66. The Panthers turned up the pressure in the second half and ran away from the Pioneers with ease. Senior guard Nelly Cummings led the way with 24 points, and his better play of late has been a welcomed addition. The Panthers have won six of their last seven games and look to continue that momentum today.

Standing in the way of a victory will be the Ospreys of North Florida. They are led by Pittsburgh native Matthew Driscoll. North Florida comes into today’s game with a 3-6 record. Like Pitt, the Ospreys had the entire week off, but last time out they defeated Bethune-Cookman by 40 last Saturday. They have played a challenging schedule with games against Gonzaga, Houston, and Kentucky. Jarius Hicklen is the player to watch. He averages 14.4 points per game and is shooting over 40% from three-point range.

Pitt has a chance to improve to 8-4 today, and here is how the Panther-Lair.com staff sees this game unfolding.

Stephen Gertz (7-4): If the Pittsburgh Panthers can start a little faster in this one, I do not see how this game remains close. The North Florida Ospreys have three wins on the season, one of which is against a non-Division I opponent – Trinity Baptist Eagles – for basketball. As you might guess, they are not a good defensive team. They allow their opponents to rebound a whopping 37.3% of their misses which has them in the bottom-10 in the NCAA. Combine that with their bottom-4 defensive turnover rate and you start to see how Pitt is going to thrive in this game. While I am going to refrain from talking up a John Hugley bounce back game, it is very possible for Federiko Federiko to pull down another 10 offensive boards. No reason to make this too complex, the Panthers are simply a better team that is looking to build some momentum before ACC play.

Prediction: Pitt 78, North Florida 60

Houston Wilson (7-4): Pitt has another really good opportunity tomorrow to pick up a non conference against North Florida. North Florida comes in with a record of 3-6 and should not give any concerns to Pitt. It will be important for Pitt to do what they do best to keep this positive momentum they have going into ACC play. I expect Capel to be able to play most of his guys for a convincing win.

Prediction: Pitt 83, North Florida 67

Jim Hammett (7-4): North Florida has a 3-6 record, and one of the wins came against Trinity Baptist College. They have played a challenging schedule, but have not been particularly competitive either. Pitt has done a much better job of handling the games they are supposed to, something that has been an issue in previous seasons. I like the way this backcourt is playing, and Blake Hinson has been consistent all year. They still need more from John Hugley once conference play begins, but they should be fine today.

Prediction: Pitt 87, North Florida 62

Matt Steinbrink (6-5): North Florida has already played three of the best teams in the country, and got blown out by significant margins each time. They do have three solid players that need paid attention to, but Pitt should be able to control the tempo in this game. The Ospreys surrender almost 77 points per game, and Pitt has been shooting and well and getting comfortable on offense. They also turn it over 15.1 times per game, resulting in a negative assist to turnover ratio. Driscoll will have his kids ready to go and loves to get back home. They also won’t be intimidated since they have played in hostile environments against elite teams. With that being said, this Pitt team is more talented and should roll.

Prediction: Pitt 83, North Florida 60

Chris Peak (7-4): Pitt’s final non-conference game should be a good springboard into the ACC schedule, as North Florida might present a challenge or two but not enough for an upset. The Ospreys shoot more three’s as the Panthers – Pitt has attempted 288 in 11 games, 26.2 per game; UNF has attempted 266 in nine games, 29.6 per game – and they have made about 32% of those shots. That will probably be the key in today’s game: Pitt will need to make sure UNF doesn’t start draining shots from outside. If the Panthers shoot to their season average of 34.4%, they can win a three-point shooting contest, but it would be better to not find out and simply defend the perimeter well. Jarius Hicklen is the player to watch; he is North Florida’s leader in scoring and three-point shooting. Assuming Jamarius Burton is available, he will likely draw the defensive assignment of containing Hicklen, and he’ll have his work cut out for him. Even if Hicklen scores to his average – 14.4 points per game – I think Pitt will more or less avoid letting anyone else go off. I also think the Panthers will be more of a three-point shooting challenge than UNF has seen this season. The key to watch here is if Pitt can get out to a stronger start than it has in games like the win over Sacred Heart. There’s no need to wait until the second half today before the Panthers start defending and making shots. They can get it going early.

Prediction: Pitt 86, North Florida 65