lair – Sauls gives Pitt an early lead

Pitt is hosting Duke for the regular-season finale at Acrisure Stadium this afternoon. Here’s the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt won the coin toss and deferred, giving Duke the ball first, but the Panthers’ defense was solid and forced the Blue Devils into a three-and-out. A shanked punt gave Pitt good field position, but after a 20-yard pass to Israel Abanikanda on first down, the Panthers were stuck inside the 30. Ben Sauls finished the drive with a 47-yard field goal for the first points of the game.

Pitt 3, Duke 0 – 12:08, 1st quarter