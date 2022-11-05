lair – Pro Panthers: Hamlin has big game, Boyd scores a TD, and more

Week nine of the NFL season kicked off on Thursday with the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Houston Texans. As we get set for Sunday, a number of former Pitt stars are performing at a high level in the NFL. Here is a recap of how all the Pro Panthers are doing.

Injuries have led Damar Hamlin into a starting role for the Buffalo Bills this season, but the second year player is certainly running with the opportunity. Hamlin recorded a career-high 10 tackles last week in the Bills’ win over the Packers. The former Pitt safety is third on the Bills in tackles with 39 stops this season.

Tyler Boyd hauled in three passes for 38 yards last week and scored his fourth touchdown of the season. The Bengals lost to the Browns on Monday Night Football, however. For the year Boyd has 32 catches for 493 yards and four scores. The Bengals host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

K’Waun Williams earned his fourth start of the season in the Broncos’ 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Williams recorded his first interception of the season and was also credited with 2 passes defended and had one tackle. The Broncos are on a bye this week.

Damarri Mathis started for the third consecutive game last week. In a win over Jacksonville, the rookie cornerback was credited with four tackles and he played in all 72 snaps for the Broncos.

Dane Jackson played in every defensive snap for the Buffalo Bills last week in their 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers. Jackson had three tackles and two passes defended in the victory as the Bills moved to 6-1 on the year. Buffalo takes on the Jets this weekend.

Aaron Donald recorded a season-high 7 tackles last week in the Rams’ 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Donald and the Rams appear to be having a bit of a Super Bowl hangover, as they are off to a 3-4 start to the season. Donald has 32 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks on the year.

Brian O’Neil played in all 71 offensive snaps for the Minnesota Vikings last week in their 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals. O’Neil helped pave the way for Dalvin Cook to rush for 111 yards and Kirk Cousins to throw for two touchdowns. The Vikings are now 6-1 on the year as they head to Washington this weekend to take on the Commanders.

Patrick Jones recorded one tackle for loss last week in the Vikings’ win over the Arizona Cardinals. Jones has 4 tackles for loss this season for the 6-1 Vikings. They take on the Commanders on Sunday.

Avonte Maddox had a big week for the undefeated Eagles. On Sunday, Maddox recorded six tackles, forced and recovered a fumble, and also had one pass defended in a 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Thursday night, Maddox finished with three tackles in a win over the Texans. The Eagles are 8-0 on the season and will take on the Commanders next week on Monday Night Football.

Jordan Whitehead recorded 5 tackles last week in the New York Jets 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots, With the setback, the Jets have dropped to 5-3 on the season and will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a big AFC East showdown. On the season Whitehead has 42 tackles for the Jets, which is good for third on the team.

Kenny Pickett’s fourth career start was nothing to write home about as the rookie struggled against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers lost to the Eagles 35-13 and struggled to get much going on offense with Pickett under center. Pickett went 25-of-38 for 191 yards with one interception. Pickett has a 2-8 touchdown to interception ratio on the season and the Steelers are off to 2-6 start to the year. Pickett and the Steelers are on a bye this week, and will return to action next weekend when they host the Saints.

Rashad Weaver did not play in the Titans’ 17-10 win over the Houston Texans last week. Weaver has posted 8 tackles, 4 sacks, and a forced fumble this season in his first season as being part of the Titans’ rotation on defense. The Titans take their 5-2 record into this weekend as the get set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

DJ Turner played in five offensive snaps in the Raiders game against the Saints last week. Turner did serves as the team’s return man in the game, and recorded a 22-yard kickoff return in the game. The Raiders take on the Jaguars on Sunday.

Jason Pinnock appeared in 17 snaps last week for the New York Giants, all of which came on special teams. The Giants had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. New York is now 6-2 on the season and the team is on a bye this weekend.

JP Holtz played on 13 offensive and 3 special teams snaps in the Saints’ 24-0 win over the Raiders last week. Holtz has appeared in five games in a row for New Orleans, but has yet to record any statistics. The Saints play host to the Ravens this week on Monday Night Football.

Jimmy Morrissey got one snap on special teams last week for the Houston Texans. Morrissey did not play at all in Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

CAL ADOMITIS Cal Adomitis served as the Bengals long snapper for the 7th consecutive game after starting the year on the practice squad. The Bengals were 1-of-2 on field goal attempts in last week’s loss to the Browns. ANDY LEE Former Pitt punter Andy Lee had a strong performance last week. He was called onto punt three times with a 46.3 average. He put two of his punts inside the 20-yard line and had a long kick of 61 yards.