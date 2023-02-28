lair – Pitt’s seniors finished the home schedule in style

“One of the things as a shooter, you know, you have to be okay with missing shots, as long as they’re good shots, because it can turn,” Capel said after the game. “You always have to think, like, ‘I can make the next one, I can go on a run.’ One of the things I told Greg at halftime as we were walking back out was, ‘Do not drop your head’ and ‘Be ready to shoot.’ Those are my shots, as long as they’re good shots. I’ll tell you if they’re not good shots. And be ready to shoot the ball when it’s swung to you. He got into a rhythm in the second half and he was able to knock them in.”

That performance came after he didn’t make a single shot in the first half, but Jeff Capel had confidence in Elliott bouncing back.

Pitt’s 99-82 blowout win over Syracuse on Saturday saw the team’s five scholarship seniors combine to score 59 points, led by Marquette transfer Greg Elliott, who put up 19. That was the second-highest total on the team, but Elliott did almost all of his damage after halftime, scoring 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting from three in the second half.

One of the stars of the game for Pitt was Nelly Cummings, the hometown hero who came back to western Pennsylvania to play his final season with the Panthers after spending time at Bowling Green and Colgate.

Cummings produced on Senior Night, recording his first career double-double with 14 points and 13 assists in front of a sellout crowd at the Petersen Events Center.

“This guy right here, Nelly, I remember sitting in his living room when I went to go see him when we were recruiting him,” Capel said, “and I remember some stuff he and his father said about this program. They grew up here and he dreamt of coming here and what he thought, what they thought, we could do and what he could do, and to see it like this – that’s one of the things I told him when I took him out, you know, ’It’s amazing to see the things we talked about in your living room, to see that come true.’”

“It’s definitely hard to put it into words, but I would say it was just special, man. It meant a lot to me. The crowd was electric. It’s the last time we’re going to play, so it means a lot to go out that way, for sure.”

Jamarius Burton also went for a double-double – his third of the season – with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

“For Jamarius, these are guys that are holdovers,” Capel said, “for them to have this moment, man, and to experience the Pete like this, it’s really, really cool and grateful for him sticking with us.”

Nike Sibande has been with the program longer than Elliott, Cummings or Burton, having arrived in Oakland prior to the 2020-21 season. He got the start on Saturday, his second start of the season, as junior Blake Hinson yielded his regular spot in the starting lineup for Sibande’s final home game as a Panther.

“What Nike does and has been doing for this program is one of the most selfless things I have maybe ever seen and experienced first-hand,” Hinson said. “The truth of the matter is, he would start on most teams in this country, in my opinion, and he’s willing to accept the role of not doing that for our team for the betterment of this team, and that just embodies what this team is about and what he’s about.

“I mean, he totally deserves it, man. That’s just what it is, you know what I mean? He would start everywhere else. Coach did a good job assembling the talent and that’s what his role is for us, so that’s what he deserves.”

And the final senior to see the court on Saturday was Aidan Fisch, the former manager who earned a spot as a walk-on and was placed on scholarship earlier this season. Fisch typically only sees the court late in blowouts, and Saturday was his ninth appearance of the season. But he created arguably the loudest eruption of the game when, in the final seconds, he got through the lane with a crossover and finished with a layup in the paint.

Capel, Fisch’s teammates and the 12,000 assembled fans collectively lost it when the ball went through the net.

“Fisch has meant so much to this program, man,” Capel said. “To start as a manager and to earn the right to be a walk-on, he has the respect of everyone in that locker room. He’s a leader, he’s a believer, he’s a guy that shows up every day and he’s incredibly grateful and appreciative. So for him to be able to have that moment, for those guys to look for him and for him to – you know, when I saw that ball go through the basket, man, just the energy in the building, the fans, him, his teammates, it was one of the most special things that I’ve ever experienced as a coach.”