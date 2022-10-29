lair – Pitt grabs an early 7-0 lead on the road

CHAPEL HILL, NC — Pitt takes on North Carolina in a pivotal ACC coastal clash. The Tar Heels enter this game ranked 21st in the nation and have a 6-1 record. They are guided by the ACC’s leading passer Drake Maye, who has 24 touchdown passes entering Saturday’s game.

Pitt is looking to rebound after a 24-10 loss to Louisville last weekend. The Panthers have a 4-3 record and a 1-2 mark in the ACC. If Pitt has a hope to repeat as ACC Champions, beating North Carolina in Chapel Hill is a must have game.

Follow along for updates throughout the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt 7, North Carolina 0 11:30

UP — Israel Abanikanda 6-yard touchdown (Ben Sauls kick)

North Carolina won the opening coin toss and opted to defer. Pitt wasted little time taking advantage. The Panthers executed an 8-play 77-yard drive capped off by an Israel Abanikanda 6-yard touchdown run. Pitt opened the game with three straight passing plays, including a 40-yard deep shot to Bub Means. It was admittedly one of the Panthers’ best drives of the entire season.