lair – Partridge and Pitt’s success at DT sold Brewu on the Panthers

And when he visited for Pitt’s first practice of spring camp last week, he left with a future home in mind.

When he attended the Panthers’ Junior Day in January, the Worthington (Oh.) defensive tackle left town with an offer.

“I got to sit in meetings a little bit and I sat in a meeting with Coach (Charlie) Partridge and saw him break down film, saw how he taught,” Brewu told Panther-Lair.com, “and I knew I wanted to be a part of it because Coach Partridge is one of the best in the business right now.

“It hit me while I was there. I got the feeling, went home, talked to my coaches and family, and the day after I visited, I made the decision.”

The decision Brewu made was to become the fifth recruit in the class of 2024 to commit to Pitt. He chose the Panthers over Power Five offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Iowa State, Minnesota and Northwestern, along with a host of G5 offers. He visited Cincinnati in January and had planned spring visits to Iowa State and Northwestern, among others, but his experience last week sold him on Pitt.

“I just got that feeling after sitting down with Coach Partridge and Coach (Ryan) Manalac,” he said. “Talking to them with my head coach and some of the players there, I just got the feeling it was the right thing to do.”

A big part of the appeal for Brewu is Pitt’s history with defensive tackles. He is 6’1” and 275 pounds, which isn’t far from the measurements for Calijah Kancey, who was an All-American last season and a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“I definitely fit in with the defensive scheme,” Brewu said. “That was one of the number-one reasons I committed: what they do for guys my size. That might be the number-one reason.

“Calijah is going to be a first-round draft pick and a lot of guys around my build still playing there. A lot of guys like me have had success there.

“We watched film of what different guys did in the NFL and what Calijah and the guys there did, just watching the D-line and the sacks, and we broke down the technique and how they did it and how they made the play.”

Brewu is the second defensive tackle to commit to Pitt in the class of 2024, joining Philadelphia four-star Jahsear Whittington. The Panthers also have commitments from four-star receiver Ric’Darious Farmer, running back Julez Goff and defensive end Ty Yuhas.