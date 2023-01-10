lair – Matthews Gets Upset, Pitt Falls Flat Against WVU

Pitt might have been able to survive an upset of Cole Matthews and still beaten West Virginia. And the Panthers might have been able to overcome Holden Heller getting pinned.

Both of those things happening on the same day was too much for No. 21 Pitt, which fell 24-11 to West Virginia .

“I think it’s fair to say we had some guys flat, and West Virginia wrestled well,” Pitt coach Keith Gavin said. “It was just disappointing. What I’m most disappointed about is we lost a handful of matches right at the end. You obviously want to win them all, but there are some losses you can handle, like Colton Camacho’s.”

Camacho wrestled well in a 5-3 loss to seventh-ranked Killian Cardinale to open the dual at 125 pounds, and Mickey Phillippi followed with a 10-2 major decision over Davin Rhoads to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead.

Instead of building on that lead at 141 pounds, where the Panthers had the top-ranked wrestler in the country, Pitt saw it disappear for good. Half of Matthews’ first 10 bouts – all of which were victories – came by two points or fewer, so it wasn’t surprising to see him in a 1-1 match with Jordan Titus in the third period. What was surprising was the late duck-under that Titus hit for a takedown and a 3-1 victory.

Titus, a two-time New York State champion, is unranked and lost 9-6 to Ryan Michaels, Matthews’ backup, at the Cleveland State Open last month.

Gavin knows that Matthews is never going to have the attack rate of Nino Bonaccorsi, but he is trying to get the All-American to find more ways to score.

“He’s always been that way. You’re playing with fire,” Gavin said. “He can beat anybody but they’re close matches, so he could lose to just about anybody.”

West Virginia won another close match at 149, where North Hills graduate Sam Hillegas scored a takedown in the closing seconds of the sudden victory period to beat Tyler Badgett 2-0.

“That was a toss-up match,” Gavin said. “They have similar styles. I wasn’t disappointed with Tyler’s effort.”

Alex Hornfeck, a Mars grad, gave the Mountaineers a third straight dramatic victory. Pitt’s Dan Mancini looked to be in prime position to score by cutting the corner in response to a Hornfeck shot, but the Mountaineer kept working and working until he came up with the crucial points in a 3-1 victory.

“You have to finish that match much stronger,” Gavin said of Mancini. “He was in a better position and somehow let up and that kid took him down.”

Mancini was in the lineup because Dajon “Cheez” Casto, who fell just short of All-American honors for The Citadel last year, has struggled with weight issues and is just 3-5 this season.

Gavin said that Casto will have to hit weight goals in the days leading up to Friday’s home dual with Buffalo in order to get back in the lineup.

That’s part of what Gavin was talking about when he said that Pitt needs to “act like pros a little more.”

Part of it was also what happened at 165. Even though they trailed 12-4 heading to that weight, the Panthers were favored in many of the upperweight matches, so the dual was hardly decided. When Holden Heller got through the first period scoreless with returning All-American Peyton Hall and then locked up a cradle in the second period, things looked even better for Pitt. But when Heller, who has a reputation for going for big moves, tried to roll across his own back with the cradle, things went south in a hurry. Hall, who was still technically in the top position, caught Heller on his back and locked up a low-leg cradle of his own. Hall recorded the fall and put Pitt in a precarious position, down 18-4 with four bouts to go.

“You can’t get pinned there,” Gavin said. “He rushed that position. He did a nice job getting there. He didn’t get his reversal yet, and because of that, he kind of panicked, thinking about the riding time he was giving up. He rushed that. That’s going to be tough to pull off against a good wrestler like Peyton Hall.”

Luca Augustine stopped the WVU run with a 3-2 victory over Brody Conley, who was coming off an impressive third-place finish at the Midlands.

West Virginia ended any hope for a Pitt victory when Anthony Carman beat Reece Heller 7-2 at 184. Heller had pinned Carman at Midlands, but this time he gave up a third-period reversal, which led to a stalling point and a riding-time point as Carman pulled away.

Nino Bonaccorsi continued his fantastic start to the season and improved to 7-0 with an 18-4 major decision victory over Brian Finnerty, a freshman from Thomas Jefferson.

With the dual decided, Gavin opted to keep star freshman Dayton Pitzer – who he said is “not 100%” on the bench in favor of Jake Slinger. West Virginia’s Michael Wolfgram, who Pitzer majored at the Midlands, beat Slinger 10-4 to cap a rough day for the Panthers.

Pitt hosts Buffalo on Friday before getting into the ACC schedule. Gavin still thinks the Panthers can still have a successful season, particularly in tournaments.

“I’m still really high on our potential,” Gavin said. “Disappointing day, but you can’t sulk on it. You just have to get back to work.”