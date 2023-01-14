lair – Hugley to miss remainder of season

Pitt junior center John Hugley announced via Twitter on Saturday afternoon that he will be sitting out the remainder of the 2022-23 season to focus on getting healthy.

Hugley released a full statement detailing his decision:

“Thank you for your continued support throughout a challenging yea for me mentally as well as physically,” he said on his Twitter. “I want nothing more than to be on the court with my teammates, however due to an injury and my mental health being a priority; after long discussions and talks with my coaches, family, and mentors I have decided the best course of action will be for me to sit out the remainder of my season to fully invest in healing mentally as well as physically. Thank you for the love, encouragement, and prayers. The support from my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and fans is truly appreciated as I continue on this journey.”

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel also released a statement backing his junior center’s decision.

“We are here to support John as he continues to learn to manage challenges in his personal life,” Capel said. “John has worked hard to get to this point and should be applauded for seeking out the help to continue to grow as a young man. This next step will allow him the time and space to focus on his personal growth. We are here to provide love and support for him on this journey that will undoubtedly help him throughout his life.”

Hugley has appeared in eight games this season. The Cleveland native is averaging 8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Hugley sustained an injury in the offseason, which led to him being sidelined for six weeks, including the first two games of the season. He returned to action to play against Michigan in the Legends Classic, posting 9 points against the Wolverines before missing the VCU game the next night.

Hugley went onto to play the next seven games, but did not look like his usual self. He scored 2 points in 11 minutes of action on December 10th against Sacred Heart. The next game on December 17th against North Florida Pitt announced Hugley would be out for ‘personal reasons’ and Capel said in the postgame press conference that day that he did not have an update on Hugley’s status at the time and it has remained that way for weeks.

The junior center has not dressed in a game since December 10th. Hugley has remained a vocal presence on the Pitt bench in the meantime, but on Wednesday night he did not travel to Durham for Pitt’s game against No. 24 Duke. Pitt said he was out with a ‘Non-Covid illness’ before he released his statement ahead of Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech.

Hugley was an honorable mention pick for All-ACC a season ago. As a sophomore, Hugley averaged 14.8 points per game along with 7.9 rebounds. Entering this season he was expected to take a big leap ahead with a strong supporting cast around him. Pitt is off to a 11-6 start to the season and the team is 4-2 in ACC play. The Panthers secured signature wins over ranked teams like North Carolina and Virginia without Hugley playing a factor.

Pitt is set to take on Georgia Tech later today in Atlanta for a 3:00 p.m. tip on the ACC Network looking to snap a current two game losing streak.