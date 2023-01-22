lair – Goff: ‘It felt right’

Juelz Goff picked up an offer from Pitt back on December 5th. The class of 2024 running back had never visited Pitt, but that all changed on Saturday. The 5’10” and 190-pound back out of Central York High made the trip across the state for one of Pitt’s junior days and was present for the basketball game at the Petersen Events Center.

That one day in Pittsburgh was enough. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi tweeted out that they had received a commitment right in the middle of Pitt’s basketball game with Florida State, and eventually Goff announced himself on Twitter that he had made his decision to pledge to the Panthers.

“It felt right, and I really liked the atmosphere,” Goff said as to why he decided to commit on Saturday. “I have a good relationship with the coaches. I just loved it.”

Goff was a productive player as a junior for Central York during the 2022 season. He was named an All-State selection by the Pa. Football Writers after rushing for 1,611 yards and 31 touchdowns. He displayed some versatility this season as well, as he caught 24 passes for 355 yards. Goff helped lead his team to a 10-2 record this season.

Goff got to tell Narduzzi himself he was committing while he was at the basketball game. It was a big moment for the York native.

“Coach Duzz was amazing,” Goff said of the Pitt head coach. “We talked a bunch. The moment was great, man. We’re locked in.”

While on the visit, Goff got to see more of Pittsburgh then just the basketball game. He also got to spend time around the program and coaches, and that ultimately sparked his decision.

“I loved their atmosphere, and they are a family that I wanna be apart of,” he explained. “That was the best experience I’ve had.”

Goff also held offers from Boston College, Duke, Rutgers, James Madison, and Old Dominion. There are other schools showing interest, but he said he is ‘1000%” locked in with Pitt. He said the goal now is to help the staff recruit for the remainder of the 2024 class.

Goff became Pitt’s third commitment in the class, as he joins wide receiver Ric’Darious Farmer and defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington. He is the second in-state recruit in the class joining Whittington.